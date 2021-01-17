 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Motor Group's eco-friendly car sales jump 36% in 2020

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 17, 2021 - 10:46       Updated : Jan 17, 2021 - 10:46

This photo, provided by Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday, shows a teaser of the carmaker's IONIQ 5, its first all-electric model. (Hyundai Motor Group)
This photo, provided by Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday, shows a teaser of the carmaker's IONIQ 5, its first all-electric model. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group's environment-friendly vehicle sales in the global market jumped 36 percent to over 500,000 units in 2020 from a year earlier, industry data showed Sunday.

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top automaker, and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. sold a total of 501,487 units of eco-friendly models, including electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid models and fuel-cell EVs, worldwide last year, according to their sales data.

By type, gasoline hybrid models accounted for 52 percent of the total with 262,186 units, followed by EVs with 178,158 units, plug-in-hybrids with 54,362 units and fuel cell vehicles with 6,781 units.

Among battery-powered vehicles, Hyundai's all-electric SUV Kona was the bestselling EV model with 84,745 units, and Kia's Niro EV came next with 52,018 units.

Sales of eco-friendly vehicles are expected to rise further this year as the world's No. 5 automotive group plans to launch more electric models.

Hyundai Motor said it plans to launch the IONIQ 5, the first all-electric model based on its own EV platform this year.

Kia announced plans to release its pure electric crossover model based on the dedicated platform in the first quarter. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114