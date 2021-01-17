 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

S. Korean carmakers sold over 600,000 SUVs in 2020

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 17, 2021 - 10:30       Updated : Jan 17, 2021 - 10:30

In this file photo, a car camping festival is held in a camp site in Sanju, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 24, 2020, for sport utility vehicle drivers. (Yonhap)
In this file photo, a car camping festival is held in a camp site in Sanju, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 24, 2020, for sport utility vehicle drivers. (Yonhap)
Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) sold by South Korean automakers sharply rose to exceed 600,000 units for the first time in 2020 on the back of the rising popularity of car camping and new lineups, industry data showed Sunday.

Five companies -- Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp., GM Korea Co., Renault Samsung Motors Corp. and SsangYong Motor Co. -- sold a combined 615,982 units last year, a 15.3 percent surge from a year earlier, the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA) said.

SUV sales accounted for 44.8 percent of their total vehicle sales in 2020, up from 41.3 percent a year ago, the KAMA said.

Industry officials attributed the rising popularity of SUVs to growing demand for domestic travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the launch of new lineups by automakers.

Hyundai Motor Co., the nation's leading automaker, sold 248,242 SUVs, a 3.9 percent on-year hike, thanks to its robust sales of the Palisade, Santa Fe and Tucson models.

SUV sales by its sister company Kia Motors rose 21.3 percent to 196,453 units over the period. Its midsize SUV Sorento was the bestselling model of the sector with 82,275 unit sales last year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114