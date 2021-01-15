 Back To Top
National

Moon orders KDCA chief to lead COVID-19 vaccination program with 'full authority'

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 15, 2021 - 16:41       Updated : Jan 15, 2021 - 16:42
President Moon Jae-in (C) is briefed about vaccine research equipment during his visit to SK bioscience, a vaccine development company, in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Oct. 15, 2020. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (C) is briefed about vaccine research equipment during his visit to SK bioscience, a vaccine development company, in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Oct. 15, 2020. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in on Friday instructed the chief of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) to lead the country's COVID-19 vaccination program with "full authority."

Moon gave the instruction while receiving a briefing from KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong on her plans to administer the vaccinations through a pan-government program, according to presidential spokesman, Kang Min-seok.

"The most important thing in vaccination is maintaining a high level of trust," Moon was quoted as saying during the 75-minute briefing.

"Maintain trust by explaining the vaccination steps to the people in detail," he said, according to Kang.

Moon added, "I ask you to command all departments with full authority when it comes to vaccinations."

The president also urged Jeong to work confidently and ensure the vaccination program runs smoothly at all stages, from storage and delivery to administration and verification of effects.

Jeong explained that she plans to launch an interagency vaccination team by mobilizing all available resources from across the government, and create a collaborative working system for each stage of inoculation.

"I will make clear guidelines to ensure the vaccines are administered transparently, and prepare thoroughly through training," she was quoted as saying.

According to Cheong Wa Dae, the vaccinations will involve five steps, from approval and delivery to storage and distribution, preparation, and administration.

Moon said Monday that the government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all South Koreans starting next month. (Yonhap)
