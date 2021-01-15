Actor Lee Min-ho promotes beauty of Hangeul

Actor Lee Min-ho (King Sejong Institute Foundation)



The King Sejong Institute Foundation, a state-run institution overseeing some 170 Korean language centers worldwide, released a video promoting the beauty of Hangeul -- the writing system for the Korean language -- starring actor Lee Min-ho on Friday.



Lee, an ambassador for the foundation, was featured in the 31-second clip introducing the uniqueness of Hangeul by showcasing Hangeul calligraphy along with fashion items and furniture pieces inspired by the Korean alphabet.





Actor Lee Min-ho (King Sejong Institute Foundation)