Actor Lee Min-ho promotes beauty of Hangeul

Actor Lee Min-ho (King Sejong Institute Foundation)
The King Sejong Institute Foundation, a state-run institution overseeing some 170 Korean language centers worldwide, released a video promoting the beauty of Hangeul -- the writing system for the Korean language -- starring actor Lee Min-ho on Friday.
Lee, an ambassador for the foundation, was featured in the 31-second clip introducing the uniqueness of Hangeul by showcasing Hangeul calligraphy along with fashion items and furniture pieces inspired by the Korean alphabet.
The foundation released the video with seven foreign language subtitles: English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, French, Vietnamese and Indonesian, to reach a wider global audience.
“Korean content is attracting global interest. I participated in this project, seeing that it would be a good opportunity to promote the beauty of Hangeul as I am supported by international fans. I hope more people can experience Hangeul and learn about Korea through the foundation,” Lee said in a press release.
Lee debuted 15 years ago and has starred in a total of 19 films and dramas, including the hit TV series “Boys Over Flowers,” “The Heirs” and “Legend of the Blue Sea.”
The actor was appointed as the foundation’s public relations ambassador in 2019 and has been promoting the Korean language and the charms of Korean culture ever since.
The video clip is available at the foundation’s official website at www.ksif.or.kr
or its YouTube channel at youtube.com/learnteachkorean
.
