Moon’s New Year’s live press conference goes virtual on Jan. 18

President Moon Jae-in points to a reporter for a question during his New Year’s press conference at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul in January 2020. (Cheong Wa Dae)





President Moon Jae-in’s New Year’s press conference is going virtual this year for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Cheong Wa Dae on Friday.



The live event will be held Monday at the Chunchugwan press center of Cheong Wa Dae from 10 a.m. for one hour and 40 minutes.



A total of 120 journalists will be in attendance for the press conference, with 100 of them joining via video link. Just 20 journalists who were picked by lottery will meet face-to-face with the president at the conference room.



President Moon previously held a New Year’s press conference at a room packed with some 300 journalists following his New Year’s address on the same day. But this year some adjustments were unavoidable due to the tightened social distancing rules. The president delivered his New Year’s speech on Jan. 11.







A conference room is filled with journalists during President Moon Jae-in’s New Year’s press conference at Cheong Wa Dae in January 2020. (Cheong Wa Dae)