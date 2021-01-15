 Back To Top
Finance

RCI Financial Services rolls out auto finance app

By Korea Herald
Published : Jan 15, 2021 - 13:17       Updated : Jan 15, 2021 - 13:22
(RCI Financial Services Korea)
(RCI Financial Services Korea)
RCI Financial Services Korea, an affiliate of Renault Samsung Motors, launched a mobile app which enables customers to apply for loans remotely after signing a contract to buy a car, the firm said Friday.

The new Renault Finance app is developed to apply and complete loan application without visiting dealer shops through a simple verification process online. Evaluation on loan applicants will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week for a broader range of customers including foreigners residing here.

“Renault Finance is designed to offer higher quality service experience for customers of Renault Samsung Motors,” RCI Korea’s Chief Executive Officer Franck Malochet said in a statement.

“RCI Financial Services will put an utmost effort to satisfy customers who are looking for personalized, swift and contactless financing services.”

The app provides key information to help customers find cars that fit their budget, as well as the maximum amount of loan that each borrower can access.

The company expects the app will ease concerns of customers who hope to avoid in-person consultation services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Established in 2003, RCI Korea is a Korean auto finance branch of RCI Bank and Services wholly owned by the French Renault group. RCI Bank and Services provides various finance products and insurances to Renault Samsung Motors and also brands under the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
