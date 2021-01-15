K-pop stars to launch new K-pop acts in 2021

Big names in K-pop are launching new K-pop bands this year, promising a fresh crop of talented musicians.





Singers Park Jin-young (left) and Psy will host the SBS audition show “Loud” (SBS)



Singers Psy and Park Jin-young will serve as judges in an upcoming SBS audition show “Loud,” selecting members for new K-pop bands which will be managed by their respective entertainment agencies.



“I hope (the contenders) are like me when I was young and crazy about something -- even though it may not be music. This may be the start of the 21st century version of Park Jin-young and Psy,” Psy, the “Gangnam Style” star, said in a recently released teaser clip.



“Though dancing and singing may have been the focus (when creating K-pop acts in the past) this time, I wish to select singers based on their artistry,” Park said.



Park, the head of K-pop agency JYP Entertainment, is the mastermind behind numerous K-pop juggernauts including Itzy, Twice, Wonder Girls, GOT7 and more.



Rain Company, led by iconic male singer Rain, will launch a new seven-member K-pop boy band in March, named Ciipher. Rain has been revealing the members through his personal YouTube channel.





Rain‘s new boy band Ciipher (Rain Company)



K-pop sensation BTS will be joined by a new K-pop girl band, launched by Source Music, a Big Hit Entertainment subsidiary.



It will be the first time in nine years for Big Hit Entertainment to launch a girl band, since Glam in 2012.



“Selected through global auditions, the band consists of international members who are fluent in (various) languages,” Bang Si-hyuk, the head of Big Hit Entertainment, said.



Big Hit Japan, another subsidiary of Big Hit Entertainment, will also launch a new K-pop act targeting the Japanese market.



International music label Universal Music has joined hands with star-composer and producer Shinsadong Tiger to launch girl band Tri.be in February.





Rookie girl group Tri.be to debut in February (Universal Music)