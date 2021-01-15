 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

K-pop stars to launch new K-pop acts in 2021

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jan 15, 2021 - 13:25       Updated : Jan 15, 2021 - 13:25
Big names in K-pop are launching new K-pop bands this year, promising a fresh crop of talented musicians. 

Singers Park Jin-young (left) and Psy will host the SBS audition show “Loud” (SBS)
Singers Park Jin-young (left) and Psy will host the SBS audition show “Loud” (SBS)

Singers Psy and Park Jin-young will serve as judges in an upcoming SBS audition show “Loud,” selecting members for new K-pop bands which will be managed by their respective entertainment agencies.

“I hope (the contenders) are like me when I was young and crazy about something -- even though it may not be music. This may be the start of the 21st century version of Park Jin-young and Psy,” Psy, the “Gangnam Style” star, said in a recently released teaser clip.

“Though dancing and singing may have been the focus (when creating K-pop acts in the past) this time, I wish to select singers based on their artistry,” Park said.

Park, the head of K-pop agency JYP Entertainment, is the mastermind behind numerous K-pop juggernauts including Itzy, Twice, Wonder Girls, GOT7 and more.

Rain Company, led by iconic male singer Rain, will launch a new seven-member K-pop boy band in March, named Ciipher. Rain has been revealing the members through his personal YouTube channel. 

Rain‘s new boy band Ciipher (Rain Company)
Rain‘s new boy band Ciipher (Rain Company)

K-pop sensation BTS will be joined by a new K-pop girl band, launched by Source Music, a Big Hit Entertainment subsidiary.

It will be the first time in nine years for Big Hit Entertainment to launch a girl band, since Glam in 2012.

“Selected through global auditions, the band consists of international members who are fluent in (various) languages,” Bang Si-hyuk, the head of Big Hit Entertainment, said.

Big Hit Japan, another subsidiary of Big Hit Entertainment, will also launch a new K-pop act targeting the Japanese market.

International music label Universal Music has joined hands with star-composer and producer Shinsadong Tiger to launch girl band Tri.be in February. 

Rookie girl group Tri.be to debut in February (Universal Music)
Rookie girl group Tri.be to debut in February (Universal Music)

Shinsadong Tiger was the producer of K-pop sensation EXID and has written hit tracks for several girl bands such as APink, T-ara and Momoland.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114