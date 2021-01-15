Seoul stocks open higher on US stimulus proposal

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, as investor sentiment was boosted by a massive stimulus proposal by US President-elect Joe Biden that fueled hopes of speedy global recovery from the pandemic.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 11.13 points, or 0.35 percent, to 3,161.06 points in the first 20 minutes of trading.



Samsung Electronics shed 0.78 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.92 percent.



Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 0.3 percent, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI gained 1.07 percent.



Internet portal operator Naver shed 1.26 percent, and its rival Kakao declined 0.78 percent.



Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 0.25 percent, and Celltrion fell 2.7 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor slipped 0.2 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,096.85 won against the US dollar, up 1.15 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)