Korean image ambassadors Baby Shark and Delphine O shine light on Korea’s future





Secretary-General of the UN Generation Equality Forum Delphine O (right) and SmartStudy co-founder Lee Seung-gyu (Lim Jang-won / The Korea Herald)

The creator of Baby Shark and Secretary-General of the UN Generation Equality Forum Delphine O, winners of awards for helping to promote Korea’s image to the world, have shed light on what direction Korea should take moving forward in a post-COVID-19 era.



O and creator Lee Seung-gyu were presented with the awards at the 2021 Corea Image Communication Institute Awards Ceremony at InterContinental Seoul COEX on Thursday. Since 2005, CICI – a nonprofit organization -- has honored cultural figures, organizations or those who made significant contributions to raising awareness of Korean culture around the world.



The awards ceremony took place observing the 50-people restriction in place as part of social distancing measures. Chang Jae-bok, ambassador for Public Diplomacy, opened the ceremony, followed by speeches from CJ Group Chair Sohn Kyung-shik and French Ambassador Philippe Lefort. US Ambassador to Korea Harry Harris gave a congratulatory message via video.



Performances by magician Ed Kwon and French pansori singer Laure Mafo preceded the awards ceremony, while award winners gave their acceptance speeches and CICI introduced its annual activities.O, a Korean French former member of the French National Assembly, won the Korea Image Stepping Stone Bridge Award given to notable foreigners who have contributed to Korea’s image.



Secretary-General of the UN Generation Equality Forum Delphine O (CICI)



“I’m very grateful for receiving this award, I’ve been following the CICI ceremony for a number of years and have attended a couple already so I am extremely honored. I think it’s especially important because it is the Stepping Stone Award and as a diplomat my job is to create bridges between people,” O said during a press conference held before the gala event. “I am very proud of my Korean heritage and culture.”



O, in her speech, also brought up the issue of how COVID-19 has exacerbated gender discrimination.



“Women are pressured to do both household work while working at home,” said O. “Also, those suffering from domestic violence cannot go outside and call for help.”



She went on to expand upon issues Korean women face in balancing their career and personal lives.



“Korean women are still unable to juggle between raising children and work,” said O. “Women tend to be more willing to adapt to change than men. Korean men need a change in perception and support women’s career more actively.”



Participants at the 2021 Korea Image Awards Ceremony on Thursday (Lim Jang-won/The Korea Herald)