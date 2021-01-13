Ford Korea to introduce six new cars in 2021

Ford Korea’s Managing Director David Jeffrey (Ford Sales and Service Korea)
Ford Sales and Service Korea will release six new vehicles to gain an edge in the South Korean market, the automaker said Wednesday.
Revealing the company’s business plan for 2021 in an online media conference, Ford Korea’s Managing Director David Jeffrey said the company aims to achieve strong growth in 2021 by focusing on the sport utility vehicle segment.
“We approach 2021 full of energy, with a strong plan to launch relevant and exciting new vehicles that will ensure the customers get the most from their driving experience,” Jeffrey said.
Including the Ford Explorer Platinum, which it rolled out earlier this month, the automaker said it will be launching six new vehicles this year. The others are the Ranger Wildtrak, the Ranger Raptor, the Expedition, the Bronco and the Lincoln Navigator.
Considering the ongoing interest in safe, family-oriented leisure activities, Ford’s vehicles are “ideally suited” to the market’s needs, Jeffrey added.
While the company did not specify numbers, it said it seeks to live up to its good performance last year, when Ford sold 10,447 vehicles, up 20 percent from the year before.
The company said it will also introduce four more service centers and revamp existing facilities to provide good service to customers.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)