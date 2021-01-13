 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Ford Korea to introduce six new cars in 2021

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jan 13, 2021 - 16:15       Updated : Jan 13, 2021 - 16:15
Ford Korea’s Managing Director David Jeffrey (Ford Sales and Service Korea)
Ford Korea’s Managing Director David Jeffrey (Ford Sales and Service Korea)

Ford Sales and Service Korea will release six new vehicles to gain an edge in the South Korean market, the automaker said Wednesday.

Revealing the company’s business plan for 2021 in an online media conference, Ford Korea’s Managing Director David Jeffrey said the company aims to achieve strong growth in 2021 by focusing on the sport utility vehicle segment.

“We approach 2021 full of energy, with a strong plan to launch relevant and exciting new vehicles that will ensure the customers get the most from their driving experience,” Jeffrey said.

Including the Ford Explorer Platinum, which it rolled out earlier this month, the automaker said it will be launching six new vehicles this year. The others are the Ranger Wildtrak, the Ranger Raptor, the Expedition, the Bronco and the Lincoln Navigator.

Considering the ongoing interest in safe, family-oriented leisure activities, Ford’s vehicles are “ideally suited” to the market’s needs, Jeffrey added.

While the company did not specify numbers, it said it seeks to live up to its good performance last year, when Ford sold 10,447 vehicles, up 20 percent from the year before.

The company said it will also introduce four more service centers and revamp existing facilities to provide good service to customers.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)  
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114