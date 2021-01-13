[Video] ‘Working from home’ to stay in 2021



South Korea’s stringent social distancing rules has emptied many offices as the nation tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Among confirmed cases, many of the infections are linked to densely populated metropolitan areas.



In 2020, a shift toward working from home quickly became the norm among many workplaces. Along with worries and challenges, remote working introduced several changes -- the tools employees use to work, shortened commuting, what we wear to work, being able to work in all locations and working hours.



In particular, the flexibility of the system successfully has designed an “always-on” culture. To everyone’s surprise, duties done in the office were instead conducted electronically, proving the argument that the new fashion has blurred the working environment wrong.



However, many workers have been confronted with difficulties while working remotely. One of the biggest struggles has been drawing a line between personal and professional time. Without clearly defined office hours and a workplace, some encountered trouble as to when to unplug from work.



The work-from-home pattern rose as one of the biggest behavioral changes in 2020. Many employees have found themselves away from their desks for months, as the dangers of cluster infections persist. It seems likely that flexible working conditions will continue for the time being, as new variants of the coronavirus emerge around the globe.



The rise of remote work is gradually reshaping how we work and live, as daily commutes have been upended. Please check out the video to explore the various daily work dynamics amid the COVID-19 upheaval.









Video script and article by Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)
Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun (yyj4307@heraldcorp.com)