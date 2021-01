South Korea’s exports of agriculture products reached an all-time high of $7.57 billion last year on the back of strong demand for kimchi and processed foods, data showed.



The record amount represents a 7.7 percent rise from the previous year, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



Outbound shipments of fresh products rose 3.4 percent on-year to $1.43 billion. Those of processed goods increased 8.8 percent to hit $6.14 billion. (Yonhap)