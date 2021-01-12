 Back To Top
National

[Newsmaker] S. Korea investigating 3 suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 12, 2021 - 13:06       Updated : Jan 12, 2021 - 13:18

Quarantine officials prepare to cull chickens at a farm in the central city of Sejong on Jan. 6, 2021, as an avian influenza case was found there. (Yonhap)
Quarantine officials prepare to cull chickens at a farm in the central city of Sejong on Jan. 6, 2021, as an avian influenza case was found there. (Yonhap)
South Korea's agricultural ministry said Tuesday it is investigating three suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu from poultry farms.

The latest suspected case of the malign H5N8 strain of avian influenza was reported from a duck farm in Goseong, 466 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

There were also suspected cases from Muju, 241 kilometers south of Seoul, and Namyangju, just north of the capital city.

South Korea has confirmed 51 cases of bird flu from poultry farms since late November.

The country culled 15 million poultry. All birds within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms are destroyed.

Authorities have also found 61 avian influenza cases from wild birds since October. (Yonhap)

