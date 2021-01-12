New franchise system heralds changes at LCK

New logo of LCK (Riot Games)



Longtime fans following League of Legends Champions Korea, the 2021 LCK spring season will have many changes with the implementation of the franchise system. For those new to the LCK, it presents a good opportunity to get into LoL esports. With the opening match of the season between Gen.G Esports and KT Rolster set for Wednesday, here’s what you need to know.



Ten teams have qualified for the LCK franchise system: Afreeca Freecs, DWG Kia, DRX, Fredit Brion, Gen.G, Hanwha Life Esports, KT Rolster, Liiv Sandbox, Nongshim RedForce (previously Team Dynamics) and T1.



The LCK spring season plays two matches every day from Wednesday to Sunday for the first round, where each of the 10 teams in the league face the other nine, with the first match at 5 p.m. and the second at 8 p.m. However, starting this season, if the first match ends early, the second match will be played after an interval of around 30 minutes, instead of waiting until 8 p.m. The second round-robin, which starts Feb. 19, will be played Thursday to Sunday. Each match will be held as best-of-three, with the first team to win two sets victorious. At the end of the two rounds, which comprise the regular season, the teams are placed according to wins, with the difference between the number of sets won and lost acting as the tie-breaker should match wins be equal. The order in which the teams face each other is drawn randomly before the season begins.



One of the biggest technical changes this spring is in the format of the playoffs. Previously, after two round-robins between the 10 teams in the league during the regular season, the top five teams advanced to the playoffs. The fourth- and fifth-place teams of the regular season played a best-of-three series, in which the winner played the third-place team of the regular season for a best-of-five series and continued the format to face the second-place team and eventually the first place team in the finals. The single-round elimination, where the team that won advanced, allowed little room for mistakes. It also meant the first-place team of the regular season would only be able to play in one best-of-five match in the entire playoffs and had over 10 days of waiting after the regular season.



New LCK Playoffs format (Riot Games)



Starting this year, the top six teams of the regular season will advance to the playoffs, which will be held as a six-seed tournament starting March 31. All the games in the playoffs will also be best-of-five. The third-place team will face the sixth-place team while the fourth- and fifth-place team of the regular season will play each other. The winners of those matches will advance to the semifinals to play against the first- and second-place team of the regular season, with the first-place team choosing the opponent of the semifinals between the two qualifying teams. This means a team must win at least two best-of-five series in order to win the playoffs, making them more competitive heading into international events after the split ends. The winner of the spring split qualifies for the Mid-Season Invitational, while the winner of summer season qualifies directly for the World Championships.



Although LCK considered implementing the double-elimination format employed in both European and North American leagues, with a loser’s bracket, the tight schedule of the season made the implementation difficult unless the games in the regular season were played as best-of-one. Most of the 10 teams in the LCK, according to Riot Games, wanted to maintain best-of-three matches in the regular season but wanted the playoffs to increase slightly, resulting in the new system.



“There was a consensus among the league, teams and fans that a change in playoffs format was needed in order to raise international competitiveness of LCK,” said LCK Secretary-General Lee Jung-hoon. Many of the teams wanted to maintain the regular-season format and wanted an expansion of the playoffs, according to Lee.



New league format (Riot Games)