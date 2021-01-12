(G)I-dle burns down sadness, blooms with ‘Hwa’

Continuing to carve out its own niche, (G)I-dle has released a new single, “Hwa,” named for a Chinese character that can mean both “flower” and “fire.”



The rhythmic moombahton number fronts the band’s fourth EP, “I Burn,” which follows debut EP “I Am” and later editions in the series “I Made” and “I Trust.”



The self-produced “I Burn” credits all six members as either composers or lyricists, with band leader Soyeon taking the helm of the overall creative process.



“Hwa” touches upon the various emotions surrounding a breakup, from the initial sadness and regret to overcoming it. The song comes after the single “DUMDi DUMDi” from August last year.





(Cube Entertainment)