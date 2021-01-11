Defending KBO champions Dinos acquire ex-MLB pitcher Parsons

Wes Parsons (Yonhap)





The 2020 South Korean baseball champions NC Dinos announced Monday they've signed former big league pitcher Wes Parsons.



The Dinos said they signed the 28-year-old right-hander to a one-year deal worth up to US$600,000. He will make $320,000 in salary and $80,000 in signing bonus, and can earn up to $200,000 incentives.



The Dinos have now completed their foreign player signings for 2021, having earlier retained starter Drew Rucinski and outfielder Aaron Altherr on new one-year contracts.



The Dinos won their first-ever Korean Series title in 2020, with Rucinski and Altherr both playing substantial roles in both the regular season and the championship round.



Parsons is replacing right-hander Mike Wright in the rotation. Wright went 11-9 with a 4.68 ERA and faltered down the stretch with a 0-4 record in October.



Parsons has 33 big league games to his name. He made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves in 2018 and then pitched for the Colorado Rockies in 2019. He posted a 1-2 record with a 5.67 ERA across 39 2/3 innings. He didn't make a start in the majors.



In 47 career games in Triple-A, including 15 starts, Parsons had a 9-7 record and a 3.41 ERA.



In his last major league season, Parsons averaged 94.1 miles per hour (mph) with his four-seam fastball, which would make him one of the hardest throwers in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).



But his bread-and-butter pitch was his hard sinker, which he used 36.6 percent of the time with an average velocity of 93.3 mph. Parsons also mixed in a slider and a changeup.



The Dinos said they liked Parsons' ability to command all his pitches and he should bring some stability to their rotation. (Yonhap)