[Graphic News] New York, New Jersey top 2020 list of outbound moves









New Jersey and New York had the highest exodus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study shows.



Ability to work remotely during the pandemic, concerns for personal health and wellbeing, and desire to be closer to family were among the reasons people citied for moving, according to United Van Lines moving and relocation company survey data.



Newark, New Jersey, and New York City both had 72 percent outbound moves, and another major metropolitan area, Chicago, Illnois, had 68 percent outbound migration, the United Van Lines study said. (UPI)







