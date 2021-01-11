S. Korea to send vessel for search operation on Indonesian plane crash

Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (Yonhap)

South Korea said Monday it has sent a research vessel to waters near Jakarta to join the ongoing operation to search for victims of a deadly plane crash.



The 12-ton research vessel, set to arrive at the scene later in the day, will utilize high-end equipment to carry out underwater search operations, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.



The research ship was built under an official development assistance project for Indonesia.



The rescue operation came after an airplane of Indonesia-based Sriwijaya Air, carrying 62 people, crashed into the sea Saturday.



The ministry said it immediately made the decision after receiving the request from the Indonesian government.



"We would like to express our condolences to the tragic incident from Indonesia," the ministry said in a statement. "We plan to provide any humanitarian support for the Indonesian government upon request." (Yonhap)