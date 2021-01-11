Chinese YouTuber Li Ziqi’s kimchi-making video sparks controversy

YouTuber Li Ziqi’s makes kimchi in her latest video (YouTube)



Popular Chinese Youtuber Li Ziqi, who has over 14 million subscribers, drew controversy in Korea after she uploaded a video of herself making what appears to be kimchi with the hashtag #ChineseCuisine and #ChineseFood.



The 19-minute video “The last episode of the ‘Life Series’: The life of white radish!” shows Li going through every step of kimchi-making, from harvesting cabbage from the ground to pickling the cabbage in a large jar and later applying spicy seasoning to it. Using her homemade kimchi, she went on to make a soup that resembled kimchi jjigae, or kimchi stew.



Li makes a kimchi stew (YouTube)