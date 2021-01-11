 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korean bond sales soar 23% in 2020

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 11, 2021 - 14:08       Updated : Jan 11, 2021 - 14:08

Bonds in South Korea (Yonhap)
Bonds in South Korea (Yonhap)
Bond issuance in South Korea shot up more than 23 percent in 2020 due to a surge in government debt sales to tackle the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, data showed Monday.

The value of bonds issued in Asia's fourth-largest economy came to 844.7 trillion won ($774 billion) in 2020, up 23.2 percent from the previous year, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association.

The spike was attributed to sharply increased sales of state and special-purpose bonds designed to help cushion the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sales of government bonds soared 43.8 percent on-year to 238.3 trillion won, with the issuance of financial bonds, including special bank bonds, climbing 23 percent to 236.1 trillion won.

Corporate bond sales also expanded 6.7 percent to 97.8 trillion won as companies rushed to secure funds amid the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of end-2020, the value of outstanding bonds stood at 2,261.3 trillion won, compared with 2,015.4 trillion won a year earlier.

Foreign investors owned 150.1 trillion won worth of South Korean bonds as of end-December, up 21.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114