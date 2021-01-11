42 USFK-affiliated people test positive for coronavirus

This photo shows a gate of the US base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Forty-two people affiliated with the US military, including 37 service members, have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea, US Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.



Of the total, eight service members and a dependent arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on government-chartered flights while 29 service members, a civilian and three dependents arrived here on commercial flights via Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, according to the US military.



They all arrived between Dec. 28 and Friday.



All of them have been transferred to an isolation facility for COVID-19 patients at the US military bases in South Korea.



"None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community," USFK said in a release.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-related population to 581, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.



Starting Friday, foreigners arriving at South Korean airports must present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of their departure to the nation.



USFK said 35 individuals tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, one was confirmed infected on a subsequent test while in quarantine and the others tested positive on their mandatory test required to exit quarantine.



All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release. (Yonhap)