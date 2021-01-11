Hanwha launches new collaborative robots to target $1b market

Hanwha’s collaborative robots (Hanwha)
Hanwha has introduced a new line of collaborative robots, making a foray into the fast-growing global collaborative robot market, it said Monday.
“The HCR-3A, HCR-5A and HCR-12A models can handle an object weighing 3 kilograms, 5 kilograms and 12 kilograms, respectively, with enhanced designs and compatibility compared to previous models,” the company said in a press release, introducing its three new Hanwha Collaborative Robots with five new functions.
Robot AI 3D Vision improves other robots’ visual functions and maximizes their efficiency with 3D cameras and deep learning technologies.
The new mobility robots will enhance existing self-driving delivery robots to facilitate autonomous logistics operations.
“Hanwha will lead the popularization of collaborative robots and consolidate its standing in the market by introducing not only the robots but also a total solution that is customized for each customer,” Hanwha CEO Ok Kyung-seok said.
The global collaborative robot market, which stood at 1.07 trillion won ($981 million) last year, is expected to grow to 8.7 trillion won by 2026, representing average annual growth of 42 percent, according to research firm Market and Markets.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
