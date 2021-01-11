 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Korean director Im Sang-soo to make Hollywood debut

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 11, 2021 - 11:55       Updated : Jan 11, 2021 - 11:55
This image provided by Yes24 shows the cover of the Korean edition of
This image provided by Yes24 shows the cover of the Korean edition of "Soho Sins" by Richard Vine. (Yes24)
South Korean director Im Sang-soo, whose latest feature "Heaven: To The Land of Happiness" was selected by Cannes last year, will make his directorial debut in Hollywood, a production company here said Monday.

He will take the helm of "Soho Sins," co-produced by US production studio 2W Network Entertainment, according to Yeolmae Entertainment.

The film is based on the novel of the same title written by Richard Vine, the managing editor of the magazine Art in America. It features the shady underbelly of the New York arts scene through the murder of a wife of a golden couple.

Im is now working on dramatizing the story for film with the author, with pre-production likely to start in July, Yeolmae Entertainment said.

Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Brad Pitt are being considered for lead roles in the 33 billion won ($30 million) project, it added.

Im is one of the most critically acclaimed Korean filmmakers outside the country, with his previous dramas "The Housemaid" and "The Taste of Money" having competed in Cannes in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

His latest drama-comedy "Heaven" made the list of the 56-film 2020 Official Selection of the Cannes Film Festival, which canceled its offline screening events due to the new coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114