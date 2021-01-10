Seventeen kicks off 2021 US promotion before online concert

Seventeen appears on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in Seoul on Wednesday (local time). (Yonhap)



K-pop boy band Seventeen made an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” as the group prepares for their first concert of the new year.



The 13 members of Seventeen became the fourth K-pop group to perform on the popular talk show following BTS, Blackpink and NCT. On Thursday, Seventeen performed their retro-swing title song “Home;Run” from their latest album “Semicolon.”



The singers took the stage dressed up as the studio’s stagehands, pushing around mops and cleaning carts, before breaking out into song and changing into glittering suits at the Universal Arts Center at Gwangjin-gu in Seoul.



After the performance aired, Seventeen and James Corden both tweeted that they wished to see each other in person someday.



In an interview with Rolling Stones magazine released on the same day, Seventeen members said they hoped to promote more actively in the US this year.



Last January, the group kicked off their world tour with concerts in eight cities in North America before the spread of COVID-19. The remaining concerts in Asia and Europe were cancelled as the virus became widespread around the globe.



Seventeen will perform online on Jan. 23 (Pledis Entertainment)