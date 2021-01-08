Child rapist Cho Doo-soon applied for welfare grants

Cho Doo-soon, one of Korea’s most notorious child rapists, and his wife applied for basic livelihood grants and pension for senior citizens, according to local news reports.
Cho, 68, who was released from prison on Dec. 12 after serving a reduced sentence of just over a decade for kidnapping, beating and raping a young girl, now lives with his wife in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, and is unemployed.
After news surfaced that Cho is seeking welfare benefits, posts were made on the presidential office’s official website asking the government not to give Cho the welfare allowances.
Cho is of the qualifying age for a pension for senior citizens and considered not capable of working. Cho’s wife has not reached 65 years old yet but she allegedly told officials that she cannot work due to pre-existing medical conditions and her current circumstances.
Those aged 65 or over receive a monthy pension for the elderly totaling 300,000 won. ($275)
Citizens whose income is less than 30 percent of the standard median income are eligible for Basic Livelihood Security Program benefits, which include living expenses, allowances for housing and medical care.
According to the 2021 welfare guidelines, in the case of two-people households, those who earn less than a combined 926,424 won a month are eligible for the benefits.
They can receive about 1.2 million won per month if they become beneficiaries.
Upon application, the result is announced within 60 days.
On Dec. 11, 2008, Cho kidnapped, beat and raped an eight-year-old girl -- who the media later gave the pseudonym Na-young -- on her way to school in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.
He was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison, but an appeal court later reduced the term to 12 years, as he claimed he was drunk when he raped the girl. The 12-year imprisonment for Cho was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2009.
Cho‘s case triggered criticism of the country’s judicial system for being lenient on sex offenders.
Koreans registered and signed several petitions related to Cho on the presidential office’s website, with some calling for a retrial and others opposing his release. A petition also calls for a change in the law to prevent a recurrence of such a notorious case.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com
