Snow ducks are a big hit on social media after heavy snow

Snow ducks are a hit on social media (Instagram account, _namgoong)





Though heavy snow created traffic chaos in Seoul on Wednesday evening, some enjoyed the weather by going outside and making “snow creatures” throughout the night. With more than 13 centimeters of snow in some regions, the weather allowed for some fun outdoor activities amid the pandemic that has kept many cooped up inside.



People took to social media to post photos of the snowmen and snow creatures they spotted on the streets. Among the most popular snow creations were snow ducks made from a plastic tool that produces duck-shape snowballs, generating more than 1,000 posts on social media over the past few days.





Lee Yea-sul takes pictures of snow ducks (Courtesy of Lee)



“I am not really skillful when I make a snowman or whatever else by hand so I purchased the snowball maker. It was really easy to make and the ducks look so cute,” said Lee Yea-sul, a 15-year-old student. “It was a fun event for students like me because it has been a while since we have done something fun outside.”



The rapid popularity of snow duck makers has caused a delay in shipping from some online shopping platforms. “We are currently out of stock of snow duck makers. We will be able to ship out more starting next Thursday,” read a post from Market_Oli, an online shopping platform, on Friday.





A snow duck maker (Market_Oli)



People began to turn to Danggeun Market, a community-based second hand market app, in search of snow duck makers. Some on the platform were even selling their snow ducks -- which will, of couse, disappear when the mercury goes up -- for fun; one user was selling snow ducks for 500 won a piece.



On Thursday, K-pop band BTS also uploaded a photo of seven snow ducks sitting in line on social media , naming the creation “DTS.”



Along with snow ducks, Olaf, a fictional character from the hit Disney “Frozen” series, has been another popular character people are making out of snow. “I made Olaf with my five-year-old son early Thursday morning. It was a special experience during these pandemic times,” a 38-year-old mother said.





Snow Olaf (Instagram account, iamjayoung)





By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)







