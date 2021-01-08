American soldier in S. Korea dies in car accident during training

In this file photo, South Korean and U.S. military vehicles move during a training at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in the city of Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Sept. 19, 2017. (Yonhap)

An American service member stationed in South Korea died earlier this week in a car accident during a military training, the US military said Friday.



Staff Sgt. James Wento, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday, as the military vehicle he was driving overturned during the training event of his unit at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, northeast of Seoul, according to the 2nd Infantry Division.



"The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation," the division said.



The wheeled vehicle mechanic, affiliated with the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, joined the US Army in 2009 and was assigned to South Korea in May 2019. (Yonhap)