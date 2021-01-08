 Back To Top
National

NK paper emphasizes antivirus efforts as party congress is under way

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 8, 2021 - 09:17       Updated : Jan 8, 2021 - 09:17

North Korean delegates participating in the upcoming congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) attend a ceremony to receive certificates on Wednesday, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 31, 2020. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korean delegates participating in the upcoming congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) attend a ceremony to receive certificates on Wednesday, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 31, 2020. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korea's official newspaper on Friday urged the people to keep their guard up against the coronavirus pandemic as a rare party congress is under way in Pyongyang with thousands of delegates gathering to join the largest political event.

The eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party, the first of its kind in nearly five years, has been held since Tuesday to determine the country's policy directions for the economy and foreign affairs. Pyongyang had been placed on the highest alert against the coronavirus ahead of its opening.

"Emergency antivirus work is an important revolutionary task even this new year that all have to carry out in their posts and workplaces first than anything else," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the party, said. "What should be continuously heightened is the antivirus mindset of all people until the public health crisis is over."

"The most trustworthy weapon is to maintain the super high level of alert and antivirus mindset without complacency and laxity," the paper added.

North Korea claims to have been coronavirus-free, but it has taken relatively swift and drastic antivirus measures since early last year, including sealing its borders and imposing strict restrictions on movement.

The North has called for a stepped-up antivirus campaign amid concerns over the spread of the virus, as thousands of people would attend the party congress that is currently under way.

Despite Pyongyang's repeated emphasis on preventive measures against COVID-19, photos and footage showed delegates participating in the party congress sitting in close proximity without wearing face masks. (Yonhap)

