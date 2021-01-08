NK leader reviews inter-Korean ties, vows to develop external relations

In this file photo, taken on June 30, 2019, South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, alongside US President Donald Trump (L), at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas. (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reviewed inter-Korean relations and declared a policy stand for "comprehensibly" expanding external ties during a rare party congress, state media reported Friday.



Kim announced the policy line in a report to the third-day session of the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party held in Pyongyang the previous day, citing "the prevailing situation and the changed times," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



"The report studied the issue of affairs with South Korea as required by the prevailing situation and the changed times and declared the general orientation and the policy stand of our Party for comprehensively expanding and developing the external relations," the KCNA said.



It did not elaborate further, however.



Inter-Korean relations have remained stalled since Kim's no-deal summit with US President Donald Trump in 2019.



The ties chilled further last year, as North Korea blew up an inter-Korean joint liaison office in anger over anti-Pyongyang leafleting and killed a South Korean fisheries official drifting near its western sea border in September.



North Korea has not responded to Seoul's offers for talks and cooperative projects, while focusing on warding off an outbreak of the coronavirus on its soil by sealing its border and toughening quarantine measures.



In his speech on Oct. 10, the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party, Kim wished South Korea a fast recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in a reconciliatory message. He also expressed hope that the day will soon come for the two Koreas to "join hands" after the current health crisis is over.



North Korea launched the congress, the first in nearly five years, on Tuesday, with the outside world closely watching to gauge the North's new foreign policy line ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.



The North has stayed mum on Biden's victory as of now, and Kim has yet to address its nuclear negotiations with the United States at the party gathering.



During the previous sessions, Kim admitted the failure to meet the country's five-year development goals and pledged to strengthen its military capabilities to "a much higher level."



A fourth-day session was to be held Friday, according to the KCNA.



It is still unclear for how many days the congress will continue as the North has not made public the exact schedule. The previous congress in 2016 was held for four days. (Yonhap)