Kospi closes at fresh record high above 3,000

Front row, from left: Korea Investment & Securities CEO Jung Il-mun, Korea Exchange Chairman Sohn Byung-doo, Korean Financial Investment Association Chairman Na Jae-chul, Bookook Securities CEO Park Hyeon-chul and officials from market operator the Korea Exchange celebrate South Korea’s benchmark Kospi’s closing above 3,000 points for the first time at the KRX’s Seoul office on Thursday. (KRX)