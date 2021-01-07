SKT reshuffles AI division, pushes digital transformation

SK Telecom CEO Park Jung-ho (SKT)



SK Telecom has relocated its artificial intelligence service division under the company’s main business that operates mobile networks and information technology solutions, in a gesture to add full momentum to digital innovation, the company said Thursday.



“The latest corporate reshuffle has reflected SKT CEO Park Jung-ho’s will to marry AI technology with the company‘s all mobile network services and solutions,” SKT explained.



The AI service division -- AI&CO -- was initially forged in October 2019 and has since then been directly supervised by Park.



Due to the latest corporate reshuffle, there are now 10 units under the carrier’s mobile network operator business. The other nine divisions include those that handle advertisements, mobile networks, subscription services, mixed reality, cloud management, the internet of things, messaging, digital certificates and smart manufacturing services.



Lee Hyun-a, vice president and head of the AI services division, will continue to lead the division.



SKT CEO Park, who is at the forefront of transforming the mobile carrier into a tech firm, hinted at the corporate reshuffle last month.



“AI will become the base of all the company’s businesses,” Park said in December last year. “AI should become the base of all solutions that the company provides to customers, as well as tasks that our employees carry out,” Park also commented in his New Year’s address.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)