N. Korea vows to bolster defense on second day of party congress

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks on the first day of the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jan.5, 2021. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed Wednesday to bolster defense on the second day of a party congress held for the second time since 2016. He came to power in 2012. Kim said he would expand the military capabilities to realize a peaceful environment for North Koreans, according to the North’s state media.
Kim discussed economic goals as well for different sectors, but again skipped foreign policies.
On the first day of the congress, Kim admitted to economic failures over the past five years. In 2016, he adopted a policy seeking parallel development of the economy and nuclear weapons. In 2017, he tested the regime’s first intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-15.
The 37-year-old leader faces the toughest challenges of his nine-year rule as Pyongyang struggles to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus, as well as massive summer floods and international sanctions over its nuclear weapons program.
The isolated country still claims it has zero confirmed coronavirus cases, but has reportedly requested vaccines from Gavi, an international organization that helps low-income countries with inoculations.
Kim has yet to reveal his foreign policies that will determine his engagement with the incoming Biden administration in the US. Experts remain divided over whether Kim will roll out his foreign policies.
Even if Kim sets his terms of engagement with US President-elect Jo Biden, the approach would be measured so as not to provoke the new US president, experts said.
“The worst thing he could do is make threats, as Team Biden would have every reason to walk away and focus on much bigger issues at home. Kim needs to give Biden a reason to engage,” said Harry J. Kazianis, senior director of the Korean Studies at the Washington-based Center for the National Interest.
By Choi Si-young
