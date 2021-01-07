MMCA to host pandemic-themed exhibition, spur research on video artist Paik Nam-june

"For Horned Ungulate" by Shin Hyunjung (MMCA)

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea announced Wednesday the exhibition line-up for the year and a plan for earlier completion of restoration of Paik Nam-june’s largest artwork, “The More the Better.”



Among the 23 upcoming exhibitions, “Pandemic -- Catastrophes and Cure,” which will look into how the artists are living through the pandemic and how it has affected countries and individuals’ lives, is the main highlight of the year.



The exhibition will be held in May at the Seoul venue with participation by international artists, including American artist Andrea Zittel, Finish visual artist Eija-Liisa Ahtila and Japanese sculptor Tatsuo Miyajima.



This year‘s exhibitions were curated with three themes of “Communication with the society,” “Spirit of the Era -- Convergence,” and “Balance and Harmony,” according to the museum.



In line with the themes, some important exhibitions include “The Traditional and Contemporary Korean Art,” “Encounters Between Korean Art and Literature in the Modern Age” and “Eco Art: Time of the Earth,” which will showcase art that expresses ecological perspectives as the pandemic increases awareness of environmental issues.





"Family of Poet Ku Sang" by Lee Jung-seob (MMCA)