Korean firms ready to showcase products for 'new normal' pandemic era at all-digital CES 2021

This photo, provided by Mando Corp. on Tuesday, shows the company's steer-by-wire free-mounted type advanced steering system. (Mando Corp.)

South Korean firms, anchored by Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc., will focus on showcasing new innovations that can make people's lives better in the new normal era of the pandemic at the upcoming global tech expo, industry insiders said Thursday, as they prepare for online exhibition to global audiences.



This year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will take place from Monday to Thursday and will be held online for the first time due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.



More than 1,950 firms have decided to take part in CES 2021, which is far less than last year's 4,500 attendees. Of them, South Korea will send at least 340 exhibitors, the second largest after the United States, which will have more than 560 firms.



Like previous editions, Samsung and LG will lead South Korea's tech innovations at CES.



Both companies will hold virtual press conferences Monday to unveil their visions for future technologies in the pandemic era.



Samsung said Sebastian Seung, who leads the company's research hub, will explain future technologies that can deliver personalized experiences to people and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for a better home life amid the pandemic at its press event under the theme of "Better Normal for All."



LG will have its Chief Technology Officer Park Il-pyung introduce the company's latest innovations that can make people's lives safe and comfortable amid the pandemic at its press conference that will be held under the theme of "Life is ON -- Make yourself @ Home."



The two companies will also showcase their upgraded home appliances, TVs and smartphones at CES 2021.



Ahead of the tech show, both Samsung and LG have unveiled their new TVs using mini LED technology and announced that their customizable home appliance line -- BESPOKE for Samsung and Objet Collection for LG -- will meet global consumers.



LG Display Co., the world's top large size OLED panel maker, will open its exhibition booth to the public for the first time at this year's CES. The company previously allowed only its clients and buyers to experience its new products.



At CES 2021, LG Display will showcase the industry's first 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED display for the first time and will exhibit various solutions related to transparent OLED panels.



A slew of non-traditional electronics firms, including Hyundai Motor Co., decided to skip this year's CES as the tech show went online, but there will still be South Korean companies emphasizing solutions in mobility and showcasing new technologies in other business sectors, industry insiders said.



Among them is GS Caltex Corp., a major refiner in South Korea, which will make its CES debut. The company will showcase its future concept of gas stations and its services related to drones and electric vehicles.



Local auto parts maker Mando Corp. will also participate in CES for the first time. It will showcase its steer-by-wire free-mounted type advanced steering system that connects the chassis and steering wheel with electrical signal, which replaces mechanical connections.



South Korea's beauty and cosmetics titan Amorepacific will exhibit its customized lip makeup manufacturing system. The company said its "Lip Factory by Color Tailor" can recommend and produce over 2,000 shades of lip color makeup after analyzing users' facial features with deep-learning algorithm.



South Korean startups will also be featured at CES 2021, hoping they can land investments and deals from overseas.



Seoul Digital Foundation, run by the Seoul city government, created a virtual exhibition booth to promote 15 promising startups based in the nation's capital.



Samsung said 21 startups supported by its incubation programs will attend CES 2021 to showcase their ideas and products. (Yonhap)