How Koreans try to stay fit with gyms shut

Indoor gyms in Seoul have been ordered to close until Jan. 17. (Yonhap)



For the gym rats and the casual gymgoers alike, last year was a frustrating one with fitness centers going back and forth between closing, reopening and operating for limited hours depending on the social distancing level in place. And this year might see more of the same.



The latest gym closures, which went into effect Dec. 8 and is scheduled to continue until Jan. 17, has been the longest shutdown so far. In the meantime, people are finding alternative ways to exercise without hitting the gym.



One alternative people discovered was to head to public, outdoor “gyms” located in parks and mountains alongside hiking trails. Most of these workout stations, run by the government, have gym equipment that are outdated, although some spots do offer newer and better maintained equipment.



Before the pandemic, these locations were mostly used by elderly citizens in the neighborhood, but as gyms shuttered, younger people have been willing to compromise and make use of these outdoor facilities.



“I used to work out in indoor gyms during the weekdays and came to the mountain to exercise on the weekends. But as social distancing levels were raised to 2.5 and gyms closed, I now come to the mountain every day and exercise with these simple equipment,” said Hong Sang-young, 39, from Seoul.



“I try to work out when there is the least number of people, like in the early mornings or late afternoon,“ said Hong, who noted a surge of people in their 20s and 30s joining him since the Level 2.5 distancing, the second highest in the country‘s five-tier COVID-19 alert system was implemented. ”It isn’t as crowded as the indoor gym where I sometimes had to wait to use an equipment, but there are about five to 10 people on average,” Hong said.



Hong, however, was worried about some people who do not wear masks while exercising because the facilities are outdoors.



Scenes of packed, popular outdoor workout stations in parks have prompted the government to cordon them off as a precautionary measure.



Another alternative that people have found, one that is especially attractive in the cold winter months, is working out at home. Working out while watching YouTube videos has become more widespread during the pandemic, but some people have taken it to a whole new level, by setting up their own mini home gyms.



Home-gym (Courtesy of Lee Chan-hee)