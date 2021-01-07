[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

InterContinental’s Strawberry Promotion returns as full table service



The Lobby Lounge located on the ground floor of Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents the Strawberry Gourmet Boutique.



Starting with a strawberry mojito and fresh strawberries as welcome items, the Lobby Lounge presents a three-course brunch. Following croque monsieur, fruit salad and onion cream soup with ravioli, lobster and tenderloin steak are served as the main dish. After that, fresh strawberries, seven strawberry desserts, including strawberry chocolate espresso cake, strawberry mascarpone cream verrine and strawberry lime pudding, are served on a three-tier tray with coffee or tea. Freshly baked cranberry bread is prepared as a takeout gift.



The Strawberry Gourmet Boutique is available on weekends from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for 89,000 won per person.



For more information and reservation, call the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas Lobby Lounge at (02) 559-7603.







Andaz Seoul Gangnam offers up to 25% off daily room rate



World of Hyatt members save up to 25% off the daily room rate and nonmembers save up to 20% on Andaz Seoul Gangnam rooms and suites (hospitality suites excluded). Every room and suite is furnished with 55- to 65-inch TVs and includes a complimentary minibar (alcohol excluded). The Deluxe and Premium King are furnished with Carrier Air purifiers that suppress 99.99 percent of airborne viruses.



Guests also have complimentary access to The Summer House, which includes an indoor pool with three whirlpools and a 24-hour fitness center. Operation of this facility is subject to the COVID-19 situation and governmental guidelines.



The promotion starts at 247,000 won, exclusive of 10 percent tax.



Reservations are available at andazseoulgangnam.com or (02) 2193-7000.







Seoul Dragon City offers strawberry promotion



Hotel-plex Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan-gu, Seoul offers strawberry dessert promotion at its restaurants The 26 and King’s Vacation.



At The 26, located on the 26th floor of Novotel Suite Ambassador, a strawberry dessert buffet called Strawberry Studio is offered from Saturday to Apr. 25. Seventeen different strawberry desserts are available along with a strawberry drink, strawberry latte, strawberry cream cheese salad and more.



Strawberry Studio is available weekends and holidays from noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 60,000 won for adults and 40,000 won for children.



Lounge bar King’s Vacation offers its strawberry promotion with unlimited sparkling wine and use of the strawberry buffet featuring nine strawberry desserts and six cold items including spicy strawberry salad, among others. The promotion is available Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 69,000 won.



For more information, call Seoul Dragon City at (02) 2223-7000.







Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel offers ‘Fun & Safe’ package



Located in Songdo International Business District in Incheon, Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel offers the “Fun & Safe” package.



The package comes with a one-night stay in a deluxe room with a view of Songdo Central Park, dinner for two and up to two children under 13 at the hotel‘s restaurant, face masks, a welcome kit with hand sanitizer and hand cream, use of the hotel swimming pool (subject to closure depending on social distancing level) and board games that can be played in the guest room.



The package is available from Jan. 15 to Feb. 29, starting from 170,000 won.



For more information and reservations, call the Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel at (032) 835-1000.





