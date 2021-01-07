 Back To Top
National

Checking toxicity info becomes easier on smart devices

Government launches mobile web service to provide information on household chemicals

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jan 7, 2021 - 12:08       Updated : Jan 7, 2021 - 12:08
The Tox-info website, before (left) and after the redesign (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety)
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Thursday launched a mobile web service for its toxicity information service system, Tox-info.

The simplified layout is tailored for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, the ministry said in a press release. Information from the website is now easier to share on social media.

Previously, the website was optimized for desktop use and this made it difficult for mobile users to search for information.

Tox-info (nifds.go.kr/toxinfo) offers information on the toxicity levels of various substances people encounter in daily life, such as widely used preservatives in cosmetic and pharmaceutical products.

It also has a database on addiction, carcinogens and tobacco’s harmful effects. But the information on addiction can only be accessed by health professionals to prevent misuse.

The Drug Safety Ministry said it plans to continue updating Tox-info when new information on toxic substances becomes available.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
