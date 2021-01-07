FM Kang calls for continued intl. support for peace efforts on peninsula

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaks during a virtual session of the Ministerial Meeting of the Stockholm Initiative on Nuclear Disarmament and the Non-Proliferation Treaty at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Wednesday, in this photo provided by the ministry. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has called for steadfast international support for South Korea's efforts to foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, her office said Thursday.



Kang made the remarks during Wednesday's virtual session of the Ministerial Meeting of the Stockholm Initiative on Nuclear Disarmament and the Non-Proliferation Treaty, a multilateral forum on nuclear arms control issues.



"Minister Kang explained our government's efforts for the Korean Peninsula peace process for complete denuclearization and the establishment of permanent peace on the peninsula regarding North Korea's nuclear issue," the foreign ministry said in a press release.



"And she called for continued support for efforts from the international community," it added.



The minister also stressed the need to strengthen the global nuclear nonproliferation regime to achieve the goal of a nuclear-free world and renewed Seoul's commitment to contributing to nuclear disarmament efforts. (Yonhap)