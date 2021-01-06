 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Defense chiefs of S. Korea, Britain discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 6, 2021 - 21:21       Updated : Jan 6, 2021 - 21:21
Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook (left) and Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Yonhap)
Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook (left) and Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Yonhap)


Defense Minister Suh Wook held phone talks with his British counterpart Ben Wallace on Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and exchanges, the defense ministry said.

Suh congratulated Britain on its recent agreement with the European Union for cooperation in future relations, the ministry said in a press release.

Suh added that Seoul hopes to continue bilateral cooperation even after Brexit, pointing out that Britain participated in the 1950-53 Korean War and maintains traditionally friendly relations with South Korea.

"Defense Secretary Wallace said Britain is seeking various ways to expand cooperation with Asian countries, including South Korea, in preparation for the post-Brexit era," the ministry said.

Suh and Wallace highly evaluated the two countries' ongoing efforts to maintain defense cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

They also agreed to hold defense officials' talks between the two countries during multilateral conferences in the near future and to push ahead with a working-level British delegation's visit to Seoul in the first half of the year. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114