[News Analysis] Will there ever be an LG or Samsung car?

As batteries account for more than 40 percent of the cost of an electric vehicle’s parts, major automakers including Tesla, BMW and Volkswagen are making efforts to develop their own batteries.



Such moves have stoked concerns that South Korean battery giants -- LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK Innovation -- might lose their clients in the long term.



But just as automakers have invaded the field of battery manufacturing, local battery producers are slowly infiltrating the auto parts industry, since electric vehicles are structurally much simpler to build than conventional gasoline-powered vehicles.



“Inside internal combustion engine vehicles, about 30,000 parts have to function organically, so only experienced automakers can make them. However, EVs, which have fewer than half as many parts, require little expertise and can be manufactured by anyone with batteries, motors and wheels,” said Kim Pil-soo, an automotive engineering professor at Daelim University.



Just like Apple and Google, which once seemed to have nothing to do with automobiles but are now racing to debut their own self-driving consumer electric vehicles, Samsung and LG may someday churn out cars of their own, using their battery, autonomous driving and related technology, the expert predicted.



The recent moves by automakers seeking to produce their own batteries and the low entry barrier for electric vehicles could make this happen sooner.



“As businesses of automakers and battery manufacturers collide, the survival of the fittest will begin in the near future,” Kim predicted.





LG in full throttle





As if to vindicate Kim’s vision, LG Electronics announced last month that it would carve out part of its vehicle component solutions segment and set up a $1 billion joint venture with the world’s third-largest auto parts maker, Magna International, to make key components for electric vehicles.



Set for launch in July, the JV -- tentatively named LG Magna e-Powertrain -- will produce e-motors, inverters and onboard chargers in LG Electronics’ factories in Korea and China. LG would hold a 51 percent stake in the JV and Magna the rest.



“Manufacturers need to be disruptive to maintain leadership positions in electrification and, through this deal, LG is entering a new phase in its automotive components business, a growth opportunity with enormous potential,” said Kim Jin-yong, president of the vehicle component solutions sector.





By combining Magna’s strength in electric powertrain systems and LG Electronics’ expertise in component development for e-motors and inverters, the JV is expected to give a boost to the auto parts business of the country’s fourth-largest conglomerate, LG Group, which has seen exponential growth in recent years.



In 2014, one year after LG Electronics established its vehicle component solutions sector, LG Group’s total revenue generated by auto parts and electric vehicle batteries stood at about 3 trillion won ($2.7 billion). The revenue grew steadily to 4.5 trillion won in 2015, then spiked to 9.6 trillion won in 2017. The two businesses are expected to have reaped revenue worth 16.2 trillion won last year.



Currently, LG Group has four major affiliates that produce batteries and auto parts -- LG Energy Solution, LG Electronics, LG Display and LG Innotek.





According to market projections from analysts, LG Energy Solution, the No. 2 global electric vehicle battery producer as of November, will have generated as much as 8 trillion won in revenue from its electric vehicle battery business last year, while LG Electronics’ vehicle component solutions sector is projected to have brought in 5.8 trillion won. LG Display, the world’s No. 1 display producer for cars as of 2019, is estimated to have scored 1.2 trillion won in revenue in its automotive display business last year. LG Innotek, the high-tech parts making affiliate of LG that supplies motor sensors and camera modules, is projected to have earned 1.18 trillion won from its auto parts business.





Samsung ready for takeoff





Equipped with battery unit Samsung SDI, Samsung Group is another conglomerate that is seeking aggressive expansion into the auto industry.



Samsung’s advancement into the auto industry began in 2016 when Samsung Electronics acquired the US auto parts supplier Harman International Industries for $8 billion. However, Samsung Electronics has faced constant criticism for failing to make the most of the deal. Harman’s operating profit, which stood at 850 billion won at 2016, shrank after the takeover -- to 57.4 billion won in 2017 and then 322.3 billion won in 2019.



Though Harman’s performance deteriorated due to sluggish auto sales amid the pandemic, hemorrhaging money for an operating loss of 280 billion won in the January-June period this year, it managed to swing back into the black in the third quarter, posting an operating profit of 150 billion won.



What’s more encouraging is that Harman is increasing its presence in the global digital cockpit market. According to estimates based on Omdia and LMC data, Harman commanded 27.7 percent of the global digital cockpit market in the third quarter last year, a significant increase from 24.8 percent and 18.8 percent in the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.





