Contemporary art master Kim Tschang-yeul dies at age of 91

Kim Tschang-yeul (Gallery Hyundai)



Contemporary art master Kim Tschang-yeul died Tuesday at the age of 91, leaving behind a legacy of pioneering Korean abstract art.



The artist’s unique “waterdrop paintings” greatly influenced both the Korean and global art scene, harmonizing Korean and Western values. Having lived through turbulent periods in Korean history, he condensed his philosophy and agony into waterdrops, which became his signature art.





"Recurrence” by Kim Tschang-yeul (Gallery Hyundai)