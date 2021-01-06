 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Seoul detention center reports 66 more COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 6, 2021 - 11:32       Updated : Jan 6, 2021 - 11:32
This photo shows two medical working having a conversation at the Dongbu Detention Center in southeastern Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
This photo shows two medical working having a conversation at the Dongbu Detention Center in southeastern Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
A detention center in southeastern Seoul reported 66 more cases of the new coronavirus following its latest round of mass testing, the government said Wednesday.

According to the justice ministry, the Dongbu Detention Center found 66 more inmates infected with COVID-19 following its sixth mass testing on 429 of its staff members and 338 inmates.

The latest tally raised the total caseload at South Korean prisons to 1,191 -- 1,150 inmates (including released prisoners) and 41 workers at correctional facilities -- as of 8 a.m. The Seoul prison has been responsible for the vast majority of those cases since reporting its first virus case in November.

Of them, 1,047 have been put under isolation at several correctional facilities across the country, including 672 patients at the Dongbu Detention Center and 341 at Cheongsong prison in North Gyeongsang Province.

The ministry said it is considering conducting full-on COVID-19 testing on all inmates and staff at 52 correctional facilities nationwide in a bid to contain further spread of the virus. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114