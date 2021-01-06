Hyundai suffers 9.7% drop in US vehicle sales in 2020

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Palisade SUV. (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Wednesday its US vehicle sales fell 9.7 percent in 2020 from a year earlier amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Hyundai sold 622,269 vehicles in the world's most important automobile market last year, down from 688.771 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.



In December, its US sales rose 2 percent to 66,278 units from 64,720 a year ago on robust sales of the Palisade and Santa Fe SUVs, it said.



The result was helped by "quick action by the entire company amid the pandemic and one of the strongest product lineups in the industry," Randy Parker, vice president in charge of national sales at Hyundai Motor America, said in the statement.



For the whole of 2020, Hyundai Motor's overall sales fell 15 percent to 3,743,514 autos from 4,425,528 a year ago. (Yonhap)