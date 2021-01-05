 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Plane crash deaths rise in 2020 despite COVID pandemic

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jan 6, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Jan 6, 2021 - 10:01




The number of people killed in large commercial airplane crashes rose in 2020 to 299 worldwide, even as the number of crashes fell by more than 50 percent, a Dutch consulting firm said.

Aviation consulting firm To70 said in 2020 there were 40 accidents involving large commercial passenger planes, five of which were fatal, resulting in 299 fatalities. In 2019 there were 86 accidents, eight of which were fatal, resulting in 287 fatalities.

Large commercial airplanes had 0.27 fatal accidents per million flights in 2020, To70 said, or one fatal crash every 3.7 million flights - up from 0.18 fatal accidents per million flights in 2019. (Reuters)



