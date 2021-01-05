 Back To Top
National

S. Korea confirms 44th highly pathogenic bird flu case

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 5, 2021 - 16:47       Updated : Jan 5, 2021 - 17:52
Quarantine officials prepare to cull ducks at a farm in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province, last Thursday, as an avian influenza case was found there. (Yonhap)
South Korea said Tuesday it has identified yet another highly pathogenic bird flu case from a local poultry farm to raise the total caseload to 44.

The latest case of the highly contagious H5N8 strain of avian influenza was identified from a duck farm in Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The ministry said it has issued a seven-day standstill order for all poultry farms within the region.

South Korea has reported a series of avian influenza cases from poultry farms since late November.

Authorities are also investigating two suspected cases from Buan, 280 kilometers south of Seoul, and the central city of Sejong.

The ministry said another suspected infection was reported at a duck farm in Eumseong, 131 kilometers south of the capital city.

Of the total reported farm-linked cases so far, Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul accounted for 12, trailed by South Jeolla Province with 10.

South Korea has culled more than 13 million poultry according to the latest data provided Tuesday. The country culls birds within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms.

The number of cases reported from wild birds, meanwhile, reached 52. (Yonhap)
