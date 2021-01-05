 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Virus cancels famous winter festival in Gangwon Province

Local government seeks ways to sell unused fish and crops from canceled festival

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jan 5, 2021 - 13:11       Updated : Jan 5, 2021 - 13:11
Frozen Hwacheon stream (Yonhap)
Frozen Hwacheon stream (Yonhap)
South Korea’s Gangwon Province usually attracts millions of visitors during the winter season each year with its various winter festivals under the theme of ice fishing and sledding.

This winter, however, is not the same, as the prolonged coronavirus pandemic has canceled most of the northeastern province’s famous winter festivals, including the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival.

The Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival, established in 2003 and featuring trout ice fishing, had brought in millions of visitors in recent years.

The organizers had hoped the virus situation would ease so they could hold the event as planned. But with the festival officially canceled, they are seeking ways to sell 77 tons of trout and 18 tons of crops prepared for the event. 

Hwacheon County holds a tasting event for various dishes made from trout on Dec. 30. (Yonhap)
Hwacheon County holds a tasting event for various dishes made from trout on Dec. 30. (Yonhap)
The local government of Hwacheon County held a tasting event on Dec. 30. Trout was prepared in 20 different dishes, using half-dried or canned fish.

The tasting event showed the possibilities of cooking trout into not only Western dishes, such as cream soup and pizza, but also traditional Korean dishes, including trout in kimchi stew.

Working with domestic companies, Hwacheon County has set up a way to sell the half-dried and canned trout through online shopping.

Agricultural goods to be sold during the festival period are currently piled in a warehouse, as it is difficult to sell them in the offline market with the social distancing measures in place, but the county plans to sell the crops through online shopping as well.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114