Virus cancels famous winter festival in Gangwon Province

Frozen Hwacheon stream (Yonhap)

South Korea’s Gangwon Province usually attracts millions of visitors during the winter season each year with its various winter festivals under the theme of ice fishing and sledding.



This winter, however, is not the same, as the prolonged coronavirus pandemic has canceled most of the northeastern province’s famous winter festivals, including the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival.



The Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival, established in 2003 and featuring trout ice fishing, had brought in millions of visitors in recent years.



The organizers had hoped the virus situation would ease so they could hold the event as planned. But with the festival officially canceled, they are seeking ways to sell 77 tons of trout and 18 tons of crops prepared for the event.





Hwacheon County holds a tasting event for various dishes made from trout on Dec. 30. (Yonhap)