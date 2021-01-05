 Back To Top
National

Another soldier tests positive for coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 5, 2021 - 10:56       Updated : Jan 5, 2021 - 10:56
Troops belonging to the Army's 50th division check the driver of an ambulance for fever near its base in the southeastern city of Daegu on Feb. 26, 2020. (Yonhap)
A soldier based on the southwestern Jin Island has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The enlistee was confirmed to have contracted the virus in a test conducted before his return from holiday, according to the ministry.

The latest case brought the total number of COVID-19 patients among the military members to 509.

Nationwide, South Korea added 715 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 64,979. (Yonhap)
