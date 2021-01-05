Another soldier tests positive for coronavirus

Troops belonging to the Army's 50th division check the driver of an ambulance for fever near its base in the southeastern city of Daegu on Feb. 26, 2020. (Yonhap)

A soldier based on the southwestern Jin Island has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.



The enlistee was confirmed to have contracted the virus in a test conducted before his return from holiday, according to the ministry.



The latest case brought the total number of COVID-19 patients among the military members to 509.



Nationwide, South Korea added 715 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 64,979. (Yonhap)