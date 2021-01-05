Celim Biotech brand ‘Atomu’ received 14th Korea Excellent Patent Award

Celim Biotech’s brand Atomu won a patent award in the Household and Cosmetics category at the 14th Korea Excellent Patent Award held December 2020.The Korea Excellent Patent Award was hosted by Hankook Ilbo and sponsored by the Korea Institute of Patent Information and Korea Intellectual Property Strategy Agency, to promote domestic patent technology and foster products and companies, eventually securing competitiveness in the market.Around 400 companies have applied for the competition with their technologies, and the best patent technology was selected for each category after strict evaluation by a panel of judges. After a thorough review process, Celim Biotech‘s Atomu was finally selected in the Household and Cosmetics category.Kim June-wan, CEO of Celim Biotech presented Atomu, a cosmetics brand that helps with inflamed skin using fermented extracts obtained from nature. The patent acquired by Celim Biotech is known to “prevent, improve and treat acne through the composition of natural extracts (Patent No. 10-2133268).”Atomu’s patented substance for acne has completed clinical testing of its applicability to the human body for acne by The Chemical Trial Center for Bio-Industry at Semyung University. The substance has proven to be effective and safe for acne treatment. As a result, Atomu is ready to establish a solid foothold in the fermented cosmetics for acne sector in the global pharmaceutical cosmetics market, which is worth 79.3 trillion won ($73 billion).There have been continuous efforts in the pharmaceuticals industry to reduce chemical-based antibiotics, and to use antimicrobial agents derived from natural substances as an alternative source.The main feature of Atomu is its being natural fermentation cosmetics, a technology that reduces the size of constituents through its decomposition process, thereby increasing application and absorption capacity. Furthermore, the constituents are well preserved by organic acids in the fermentation component, which minimize the amount of artificial fragrance, color and synthetic preservatives used.