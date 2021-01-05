 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] COVID-19 deaths reach over 1,000, marks fast growth in past month: PM

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 5, 2021 - 09:41       Updated : Jan 5, 2021 - 10:32
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The number of deaths from the new coronavirus surpassed the 1,000 mark in South Korea, with the third wave of the pandemic having accelerated the growth of new fatalities in the past month.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the country reported 28 additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 1,007.

Of the accumulated deaths, 295 were reported in Gyeonggi Province surrounding Seoul, followed by 204 in Seoul and 203 in the central city of Daejeon, the KDCA said.

The daily death toll has continued to show double-digit growth since Dec. 15, with a record high of 40 last Tuesday, the KDCA said.

The KDCA said most of the COVID-19 deaths were those aged over 70 and admitted to either senior care centers or hospitals.

The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients came to 386 on Tuesday, up 35 from the previous day, according to the KDCA.

Authorities said the country continues to witness an increase in COVID-19 patients in critical condition who require oxygen treatment, such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), mainly due to an increase in elderly patients.

The average fatality rate for COVID-19 patients came to 1.55 percent, the KDCA said.

South Korea reported its first death from the coronavirus in February of last year.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun asked local governments and senior care facilities throughout the nation to strictly follow state mandated emergency medical response procedures in dealing with the virus.

He also stressed that central government health authorities constantly review the situation on the ground and actively provide support to establishments in need of help. (Yonhap)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114