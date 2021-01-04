 Back To Top
National

Moon requests parliamentary hearing on nominee to lead anti-corruption probe body

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 4, 2021 - 19:09       Updated : Jan 4, 2021 - 19:09
The president nominated Kim Jin-wook, a former judge, as head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
The president nominated Kim Jin-wook, a former judge, as head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in has signed a formal request for the National Assembly to hold a confirmation hearing on his pick to become the inaugural chief of a high-profile corruption investigation agency, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.

Moon sealed the document and then his office sent it to the parliament, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

The president nominated Kim Jin-wook, a former judge, as head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) on Wednesday.

The CIO is tasked with looking into corruption among senior government officials including state prosecutors. It has the right to indict suspects.

The establishment of the CIO is a key element of the Moon administration's push for the reform of the prosecution service accused of having excessive power. (Yonhap)
